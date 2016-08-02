02 agosto 2016

Plymouth, 2 August 2016 – Road America is one of the favorite circuits of the Ferrari drivers in the IMSA SportsCar Championship. A fixture on the North American sports car calendar since it first opened in 1955, it’s combination of high speed corners, technical corners, long straightaways and elevation changes make it a true test of driver and car. GT-LeMans. This weekend’s Imsa race marks the first time that the turbocharged Ferrari 488 will compete at Road America. Risi Competizione has delivered Ferrari to victory at Road America on three occasions – in 2007 with the Ferrari F430, and in 2011 and 2014 with the Ferrari 458 Italia. Drivers of the no. 62 Risi Competizione 488 GTE, Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander, will look to repeat the same kind of performance they had at the previous race at Lime Rock where they led the GT-LeMans class throughout the contest. GT-Daytona. In the GT-Daytona class, the drivers of the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3, Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen, lead the championship with four races remaining in the season. Their championship lead was reduced after the previous race at Lime Rock, when Nielsen was the victim of contact and repairs put the car well down the order. However, they hold a 13-point lead in the championship with two wins and two additional podiums this season. The will be shown live on Sunday, August 7 at 4:00 PM ET on FOX Sports 1 and IMSA.tv. Qualifying will be streamed live on Saturday, August 6 at 3:50 PM ET on IMSA.tv.