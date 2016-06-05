05 giugno 2016

Detroit, 5 June 2016 – The Ferrari 488 GT3 has earned its third consecutive podium in the Imsa SportsCar Championship. In Saturday's 100-minute race, held on the temporary circuit on Belle Isle in Detroit, Scuderia Corsa drivers Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen drove to a third-place finish in the GT-Daytona class. After qualifying in eighth position, Nielsen passed several cars during the first portion of the race, advancing as high as second position before the team's pit stop. Balzan took the car over, now in fourth position, and executed a pass on the third placed car to bring the third podium in a row for the Ferrari. First place went to Ben Keating and Jeroen Bleekemolen (Dodge by Riley Motorsports) while Patrick Lindsey and Jorg Bergmeister (Park Place Motorsports Prosche) took second. Third podium in a row. With the third straight podium of the Ferrari 488 GT3 since its debut in Sebring, Ferrari is now second in the GT-Daytona manufacturer standings while Balzan and Nielsen have extended their lead in the driver championship. Balzan and Ferrari had enjoyed previous successes on the Belle Isle circuit in Detroit, including a victory in the 2014 IMSA SportsCar Championship race. This year, the Scuderia Corsa 488 GT3 has won at the 12 Hours of Sebring and finished second at Laguna Seca. Next round. The overall victory went to Ricky and Jordan Taylor con the Corvette. Next round of the Imsa SportsCar Championship season will be the Six Hours of the Glen, held July 1-3 at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York.