08 luglio 2016

Bowmanville, 8 July 2016 – One short week after Ferrari claimed victory at Watkins Glen, the IMSA SportsCar Championship moves north of the border to compete at another one of North America’s most revered circuits at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (CTMP) located near Toronto, Ontario. GT-Daytona. Representing Ferrari in the 488 GT3 in the GT-Daytona class, Scuderia Corsa enters the weekend at CTMP with a large championship lead established by drivers Alessandro Balzan and Christina Nielsen. Balzan and Nielsen claimed their second victory of the year at Watkins Glen last weekend, which was their fourth straight podium result since debuting the Ferrari 488 GT3 with a victory at the 12 Hours of Sebring. The victory also moved Ferrari into a tie for the lead of the GT-Daytona manufacturer championship. GT-Le Mans. In the GT-Le Mans class, Risi Competizione and drivers Giancarlo Fisichella and Toni Vilander are aiming to find the podium for the second time this season in the Ferrari 488 GTE. The team, which scored a podium finish this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is looking to replicate its past success at CTMP including the three-year period from 2006-2008 in which the team won. Schedule. Sunday’s race from CTMP will be shown live on Sunday, July 10 at 11:00 AM ET on FOX Sports 1. Qualifying will be streamed on Saturday, July 9 at 3:35 PM ET on IMSA.tv. Stay up to speed at @FerrariUSA and join the conversation with #FerrariGTRacing and #FerrariFirsts.