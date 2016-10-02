02 ottobre 2016

Braselton, 1 October 2016 – A lot was expected of Christina Nielsen and the Danish girl did not disappoint. All she had to do to seal the title was to drive at least three hours of the 10-hour Petit Le Mans race without incident. In the event, she remained at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Scuderia Corsa for the first 188 minutes of the race unbothered by the high temperatures on the Road Atlanta track. With that triple stint the 24 year old from Hørsholm became the first woman to win one of the world's most important championships, the GT-Daytona class of the IMSA series. Italian driver Alessandro Balzan helped Nielsen write this page in motorsport history, winning his second title with Ferrari after the Grand-Am in 2013 with the 458 Italia. Third place. After Nielsen's triple stint in the car Jeff Segal and Alessandro Balzan alternated, moving into the top three and leading for several laps before eventually finishing third in a race won by the Dodge Viper of Jeroen Bleekemolen, Ben Keating and Marc Miller. GTLM. In the GT-Le Mans class one of the two Ferrari 488 GTEs finally ended the car's long wait for a win in North American IMSA championship. In the no. 62 of Risi Competizione Toni Vilander was immediately involved in a close encounter with the Ford no. 66 of Joey Hand. The American car came off worst, losing a rearview mirror and dropping a position to the benefit of car no. 68 of Scuderia Corsa driven by Daniel Serra. Serra remained in the driver's seat at the first pitstop while Fisichella took the place of Vilander in no. 62 and thanks to the quick work by the mechanics moved up into first position. An hour later it was Calado's turn to further increase the lead even though a long yellow flag due to disintegrating asphalt delayed the race. At the restart the 488 GTE no. 62 remained in command yielding the top spot to the Ford no. 66 only for a few laps while alternating pitstops. Not even a yellow flag 13 minutes from the end deprived the Risi Competizione team of a thoroughly deserved victory. On the other side, car no. 68 suffered an accident in the pits. Some fuel leaked while refuelling and the subsequent fire lost Pier Guidi, Bertolini and Serra several laps to deprive them of a deserved podium finish.