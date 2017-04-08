08 aprile 2017

Long Beach, 7 April 2017 – With the California sun beginning to set on the streets of Long Beach, the IMSA Sports Car Championship took to the track on Friday afternoon to qualify for Saturday’s race. GT-LeMans. As usual, the GT-LeMans field was incredibly close with little more than half a second separating the entire field. Despite making contact with the tire barrier in turn nine of the 1.968-mile city circuit, Toni Vilander qualified the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE in third position with a time of 1:17.043. Pole position was won by the no. 3 Chevrolet Corvette C7.R driven by Jan Magnussen. GT-Daytona. Christina Nielsen, the defending GT-Daytona class champion, was tasked with qualifying the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 on the Long Beach circuit. She qualified in 11th position with a time of 1:20.366. Bryan Sellers qualified on pole position in the no. 48 Lamborghini Huracan GT3. Schedule. The 100-minute IMSA race from Long Beach will be shown live on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET on FOX.