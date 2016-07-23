23 luglio 2016

Lakeville, 22 July 2016 – Qualifying for this weekend’s IMSA SportsCar Championship race was held under intense sun on Friday afternoon on the 1.5-mile Lime Rock Park. With high track temperatures to contend with, both Risi Competizione and Scuderia Corsa recorded strong qualifying performances for Saturday afternoon’s Northeast Grand Prix. Toni Vilander qualified the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE in fourth position in the GT-LeMans class. The Ferrari was near the top of the time sheets throughout practice, and Vilander’s set a time that was a scant 0.154-sec behind the pole position. Also qualifying in fourth position, but in the GT-Daytona class, was Christina Nielsen in the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3. The times in the GT-Daytona class were equally competitive, with Nielsen only 0.102-sec behind the pole position time. Nielsen and her co-driver Alessandro Balzan enter this weekend with a 22-point lead in the GT-Daytona driver championship. The IMSA Northeast Grand Prix will be shown live on Saturday, July 23 at 3:00 PM ET on FOX with an international stream available on IMSA.tv.