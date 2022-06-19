Imola fails to smile on Ferraris in DTM

The Italian DTM weekend finished empty-handed for the Red Bull Alphatauri AF Corse Ferraris, once again forced to deal with unfortunate incidents that ruled them out of the fight for victory.

This time the 488 GT3 Evo 2020s were more competitive in qualifying, with Fraga on the front row and Cassidy on the third. At the start, both cars passed the trap of the Tamburello chicane unscathed, and the Brazilian took the race lead on lap two, just before the Safety Car came into action following an accident at Rivazza. When the compulsory pit stop window opened, Fraga immediately pulled in, dropping back to second, while Cassidy continued, taking the lead.

The race resumed its normal course on lap ten, but this time, a car hit the right rear side of Fraga’s Ferrari, compelling him to retire. At that point, Cassidy tried to force the pace, even turning in the race’s fastest lap, but the South African was the only one, along with Olsen, who still had to make his stop. Once completed, the Alphatauri AF Corse driver returned in twentieth position and, after some overtaking, crossed the finish line in seventeenth.

The Ferraris will compete in the fourth round of the DTM 2022 at the Norisring from 1 to 3 July.