HubAuto Corsa retires after free practice at Bathurst

During the final free practice session of the Bathurst 12 Hour, the HubAuto Corsa entry was involved in an accident which forced the crew to withdraw from the competition. The Ferrari 488 GT3, with Daniel Serra piloting the car in that phase of the race, impacted violently against a wall in the stretch known as the “Skyline” immediately prior to the downhill section made up of the arduous Esses. The Brazilian driver lost control of the vehicle coming out of curve 10, on one of the most demanding sections of the track, and after crossing the gravel run-off, collided with the wall, damaging the rear end. The accident occurred in the fading minutes of the fifth and final free practice session in the exact moment that race stewards were wielding the red flag for another accident involving the Bentley of Jarvis. The team attempted to repair the #27 Ferrari but were eventually forced to retire the machine from the Australian race.

Daniel Serra was taken to the medical centre to undergo checks which proved negative and the driver was subsequently given the all-clear.