Hella-Pagid Racing drops out of Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy

Nordschleife 13 luglio 2019

The 50th edition of the Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy, which counts as the fourth round of the VLN, a championship held exclusively on the legendary Nordschleife, ended prematurely for the only Ferrari in the race. The 458 Italia GT3 of Hella Pagid – Racing One, crewed by Stephan Köhler, Christian Kohlhaas and Jürgen Bleul, was forced to retire on lap 10, just a few minutes from the midpoint, after having held 10th position overall. The next round of the VLN is the ROWE 6th ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen on 3 August.