15 luglio 2016

Spielberg, 14 July 2016 - After Imola and Le Mans, the third round of the Michelin GT3 Le Mans Cup will take place at the famous Spielberg circuit, in Austria, with no less than six manufacturers (Ferrari, Lamborghini, Audi, Aston Martin, McLaren and Porsche), nine teams representing six nationalities, 2 hours of action and drama waiting for the GT3 entries in the foothills of the Styrian Alps . Seven Ferrari crews. The current leader of the championship are TF Sport Aston Martin’s Salih Yoluc and Euan Hankey. But the Austrian grid will feature no less than seven Ferraris, including the 488 GT3 no. 72 of SMP Racing with Russians Aleksey Basov and Victor Shaytar at the wheel. This car won on its GT3 Le Mans Cup debut at Road to Le Mans, with both drivers being previous winners in the ELMS GTC class at Spielberg (Basov in 2014 and Shaytar in 2013). AF Corse. AF Corse will line up three Ferraris including two 458 Italia GT3, the no. 14 driven by the Belgians Pierre-Marie De Leener and Adrien De Leener and the 71 with Felipe Barreiros and Mads Rasmussen. The third AF Corse Ferrari will be the no. 51 488 of Francesco Castellacci and Thomas Flohr, who won the GTC class in the ELMS race at Spielberg last season. Another 488 will be racing under the British flag of FF Corse and driven by the Britons Ivor Dunbar and Johnny Mowlem. The other cars. The French team Classic and Modern Racing will have its no. 26 Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 racing in Austria with Nicolas Misslin and Matthieu Vaxivière at the wheel. The two French drivers finished third in Imola and will do their best to repeat this result in Austria. The last Italian team of the grid is Scuderia Villorba Corse that will compete with the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 no. 8 for Cedric Mezard and Steeve Hiesse. Schedule. The Spielberg race will be the third round of six and the green flag will be waved on the July 16 at 17 CET. Two free practice sessions will be held on Friday with qualifying on Saturday at 11:10.