Pier Guidi and Ferrari in Barcelona for encore in Endurance Cup

Silver Cup. David Perel, Benjamin Hites and Fabrizio Crestani will represent Rinaldi Racing in the category, looking for the podium that has escaped them so far more due to bad luck than any fault of the team. This will not be an easy task, considering that it is a very competitive field, as the standings show.

Pro-Am Cup. In the class with the highest number of cars and six Ferraris set to start, Chris Froggatt is one step closer to becoming champion, following up on the Overall and Sprint Cup titles won in 2020. The British driver will take on the Catalan track in the Sky Tempesta Racing 488 GT3 Evo 2020, flanked by Jonathan Hui, second in the standings on 82 points, six from his teammate, and Rino Mastronardi. The championship leaders will, as usual, share the pit lane with the two AF Corse cars, driven by Bertolini-Machiels and Cameron-Griffin, who will bring their experience to bear in what is usually a fascinating event. After their experience at the Paul Ricard, the ‘Iron Dames’ trio are back with Sarah Bovy, Doriane Pin, and Michelle Gatting. Completing the line-up of Ferraris at the start are the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Jeroen Bleekemolen, Christian Hook and Manuel Lauck, once again at the wheel of a Ferrari after the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and Tim Kohmann, Francesco Zollo and Giorgio Roda, who will take to the track in the colours of Kessel Racing.

Esports GT Pro Series. As usual, the Endurance Cup races will also include the virtual series, which awards points to the teams for the overall standings. Once again, the virtual Ferraris of Iron Lynx and Rinaldi Racing will be on track. The race will run on Saturday from 6:20pm to 7:20pm.

Schedule. After Friday’s free practice, qualifying will take place on Sunday from 9am to 10am to decide the starting grid for the race, held from 3pm to 6pm.