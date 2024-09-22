Driver comments after the 3 Hours of Monza

The three-hour race at the Temple of Speed concluded with the Ferrari 296 GT3 number 51 from the AF Corse – Francorchamps Motors team taking third place overall. Here are the drivers’ reactions after the fourth round of the GT World Challenge Europe – Endurance Cup 2024.

Alessandro Pier Guidi, 296 GT3 number 51: “At this moment, it’s quite difficult to say much. We wanted to win at all costs, in front of our tifosi. I gave it my all, as did Alessio and Vincent. I think this year the stars aren’t aligned in our favour: for one reason or another, things happen beyond our control. It’s tough. I need a bit of time, and then we’ll look ahead with our usual determination.”

Alessio Rovera, 296 GT3 number 51: “It was a race to control and bring home the victory. With this new regulation, the cards were reshuffled throughout the weekend. I must admit that it favoured teams at the back: they got lucky and took risks that we couldn’t afford to, being in first place. It’s a pity.”

Vincent Abril, 296 GT3 number 51: “It was my first time racing with Ferrari in an Italian race, and I have to say it was incredibly special. We still reached the podium. We were in pole position this morning: an incredible result and I definitely felt the motivation racing here with Alessandro and Alessio. We probably paid the price for the new race format. Nevertheless, I’m happy with this result and I’m looking forward to going to Jeddah to race with my regular teammates. I really appreciated the experience of racing with the number 51 car.”

Andrea Bertolini, 296 GT3 number 52: "The weekend started really well, we had an excellent setup on the car and were always very fast from the first sessions. We had the pace to win this race and secure important points for the championship. It’s a real shame. I want to thank the entire team because they did an outstanding job. In the first part, we did well to stay out of trouble and then managed to keep a good pace throughout. Unfortunately, the mistake came, and we were forced to retire. This too is motorsport; we have to accept it and look ahead."

Yifei Ye, 296 GT3 #71: “The weekend in Monza, in my GT3 debut with Ferrari, started very well. The car was fast in all the sessions, and our qualifying position was good. Unfortunately, a problem on the starting grid prevented us from starting properly, and we had to recover immediately. I tried to have a clean drive during my stint and to learn as much as possible in this GT race. I thank my teammates and the engineers for their help and advice.”

Thomas Neubauer, 296 GT3 number 71: “It certainly wasn’t what we expected. I’m talking about both the number 51 and our car, the number 71. Having a problem during the formation lap and on the way to the starting grid is absolutely painful, especially with the pace we had shown in these past few days at Monza. We were fast, so there is some regret. Everyone was focused on the number 51: in the end, they finished third, and to finish on the podium at Monza, Ferrari’s home circuit, is still a good result. Obviously, we all expected a bit more, but we need to stay positive: we’re on the podium, and that’s an important result for the championship.”

Jonathan Hui, 296 GT3 number 93: “It was a very tough race, and it was important to stay out of trouble. There were many strategic changes, and we took a bit of a gamble. It could have gone better, but in the end, starting from fifth position, we finished fourth and are now leading in the Bronze Cup overall and in endurance. All in all, it’s not the best result, but we gained important points for the championship.”