Second place for Rinaldi Racing in Race-2 at Misano

The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Rinaldi Racing claimed a splendid second place in the final round of the GT World Challenge Europe at Misano.

Silver Cup. The race was a straightforward affair, with none of the full-course yellows seen yesterday. After finishing just off the podium in Race-1, Benjamin Hites and Patrick Kujala put in a superb performance following the Finn's excellent qualifying session, which clinched a front-row start. After chasing the leader in the first few minutes, Kujala had to cede second place overall before the obligatory stop at mid-race. Hites took over from his partner, climbing to sixth overall and second in class. Chris Froggatt and Giorgio Roda of Sky-Tempesta Racing also secured a top ten finish in ninth.



Pro-Am Cup. Fourth place overall went to Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels, who missed out on the podium by just five seconds. The two enjoyed a solid race, with the Italian climbing in among the leaders before the obligatory pit stop.



Appointments. The GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS will be back on track for the eagerly awaited 24 Hours of Spa, from 29 July to 1 August, with the stars of the Endurance Cup returning to action.

