Francorchamps, 27 July 2017 – The Spa-Francorchamps race is always the most anticipated of the GT Sports Club championship. Drivers adore the track and its coincidence with the 24 Hours makes the Belgian event even more attractive. Three-way fight. Ferrari team drivers have been in the vanguard, above all in the Iron Cup class, for the most experienced. Three of them are battling for victory, including Klaus-Dieter Frers of Artega Rennsport, and Louis-Philippe Soenen of AF Corse at the wheel of a 488 GT3. The third, Stephen Earle, is driving the 458 Italia GT3 of Kessel Racing. Frers is in the lead a few points ahead of Earle, while Soenen is ready to take advantage of any possible misstep by the others. Half dozen. Three of the other six cars in the race fly the flag of AF Corse. Christoph Ulrich will be in the 458 Italia GT3 in which he just finished second alongside Maurizio Mediani in the Le Mans Cup at Spielberg, while the two 488 GT3s will be driven by Piergiuseppe Perazzini, who this year normally competes in the International GT Open, and Patrick Van Glabecke, who in addition to the GT Sports Club races will also be in the 24 Hours. Kessel Racing as always deploys the 458 Italia GT3 of Alexis De Bernardi, while two similar cars will be on track for the first time this season with Marco Galassi, for Team Malucelli, and Christian Hook in the colours of Rinaldi Racing. Programme. Free practices are on Friday at 9:30 am and 10:50 am while qualifying is at 2 pm. The Qualifying Race will start at 5:35 pm and the Main Race on Saturday at 9:15 am.