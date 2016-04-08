08 aprile 2016

Misano Adriatico, 8 April 2016 - The GT Sports Club championship returns for its second season at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy this weekend with a 25-car grid featuring a host of fresh faces and returning drivers. The best represented manufacturer. Ferrari is best represented with a total of 14 entries comprising 458 Italia GTE and GT3 cars, as well as an all-new 488 GT3. There are five more manufacturers involved in the championship. Six cars have been added since a provisional entry list was issued in mid-March. These include two more Kessel Racing-run Ferraris driven by Michal Broniszewski and Wong Chong Yau Runme, as well as the StileF Squadra Corse-prepared 458 Italia of Yoshiki Ohmura. Black Pearl by Rinaldi’s Christian Hook completes the Prancing Horse ensemble. AF Corse remains the single largest team present with six Ferraris entered. No king. With reigning overall champion Massimiliano Bianchi opting against a title defence the way has been left clear for a new challenger to emerge. And, if last season’s Misano round is anything to go by, that will surely be AF Corse’s Mario Cordoni who heads to Italy’s Adriatic coast eager to maintain a 100% winning record after scoring victories in both the Qualifying and Main races last season. The favourite. Cordoni’s main rival for this year’s crown could be AF Corse stablemate and reigning Iron Cup champion Martin Lanting, who rolled back the years to also finish fourth in the overall standings. However, he’ll be facing a stiff challenge from six other drivers aged 60 or over, including 2015 runner-up Louis Philippe Soenen and third-place driver Michael Luzich. New weapon. Elsewhere, Patrick van Glabeke will be hoping his new Ferrari 488 GT3 provides the necessary performance to improve upon sixth overall last season, while former European Le Mans Series GTE-Am champion Anthony Pons (on the Akka ASP 458 Italia) should be amongst the fastest of the series’ newcomers. Schedule. Saturday’s action begins with two 30-minute practice sessions followed by a 20-minute qualifying run. The 25-minute Qualifying Race takes place that same evening before drivers and teams return mid-morning on Sunday for their 40-minute Main Race. Both Saturday and Sunday’s races will be broadcast live across Europe on Motors TV.