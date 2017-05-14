14 maggio 2017

Silverstone, 14 May 2017 - The experience of the Ferrari drivers was key to both races of the Iron Cup class in the second round of the GT Sports Club championship at Silverstone. Qualifying Race. The races were held on Saturday, with the overall win going to the Lamborghini of Barwell Motorsport driven by Britain's Jon Minshaw. In the Iron Cup Klaus-Dieter Frers led the group in the first part of the race with the 488 GT3 of Artega Rennsport, but he soon had to contend with the highly experienced Stephen Earle at the wheel of the 458 Italia GT3 of Kessel Racing. The two fought a wonderful duel with Earle emerging victorious. Louis Philippe Soenen finished further back, but still put in a great performance with the 488 GT3 of AF Corse. Main Race. In the main race, Earle took control from the start, breaking away and easily leaving Frers behind. Soenen also had a very good second race to secure third place on the podium. This race also saw a win in the newly created Cup Class for Howard Blank at the wheel of the 458 Challenge EVO of AF Corse. The next round is on 24 and 25 June at the Paul Ricard.