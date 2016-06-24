24 giugno 2016

Le Castellet, 24 June 2016 - Circuit Paul Ricard set to welcome another record GT Sports Club entry. A record 29 cars will travel to Le Castellet this weekend for round three and the halfway mark of the 2016 GT Sports Club campaign. Ferrari driver Brands Hatch race winner Michal Broniszewski once again combines his Blancpain GT Series commitments with those of the GT Sports Club this weekend. His Kessel Racing-run 458 Italia GT3 is one of 13 Ferraris taking part, the most of any manufacturer. Cordoni. AF Corse remains the busiest team with no less than five of Maranello’s finest entered, one of which features Overall championship leader Mario Cordoni who will be eager to bounce back from a troubled weekend at Brands Hatch last month. The Italian certainly needs to be at his very best if he is to defend the five-point advantage he currently enjoys over Broniszewski. The other AF Corse Ferrari drivers are Christoph Ulrich, Garry Kondakov and Patrick Van Glabecke with a new 488 GT3. Iron Cup. Iron Cup points leader Stephen Earle (Kessel Racing) scored his maiden class victory last time out at Brands Hatch and will likely need another this weekend if he is to keep reigning class champion Martin Lanting (AF Corse), who finished third and fourth overall at Circuit Paul Ricard last season, at bay. The Ferrari drivers are currently separated by 12 points, with a total of 33 on offer during Sunday’s Qualifying and Main Races. Other Ferraris. The increased entry sees a number of other fresh and familiar faces heading to France this weekend. StileF Squadra Corse fields two 458 Italias for Martin Grab and Yoshiki Ohmura while Alexis De Bernardi is racing under the Kessel Racing banner. Team Akka ASP has a car for Anthony Pons while Dragon Racing entered a car for Leon Price. There is also a second Ferrari 488 GT3 on the grid courtesy of new Iron Cup racer Klaus Dieter Frers and the Artega Rennsport squad. Schedule. All of this weekend’s sessions will be streamed live on the GT Sports Club website while Motors TV also has live coverage of both races on Sunday at 11 and 14.05.