28 luglio 2016

Francorchamps, 28 July 2016 - There will be plenty to play for when the Blancpain GT Sports Club touches down in Belgium this weekend for not only its penultimate round of the season but also as an official support act to the 24 Hours of Spa. Racing on the Ardennes track will be 23 cars comprising seven manufacturers and nine different models. Twelve entries. Ferrari is once again the best represented brand with no less than 12 entries, two of which are the new-for-2016 488 model. Nine are shared between Kessel Racing and AF Corse, whose drivers currently occupy first and second respectively in the Overall standings. Head to head. Kessel Racing ace Michal Broniszewski’s double victory in Britain and subsequent podium in southern France have helped him establish a 10-point lead at the top of the standings over Mario Cordoni, whose title hopes were rocked by a double DNF at Paul Ricard last time out. Cordoni and Broniszewski’s main opposition is likely to come from Iron Cup leader and defending champion Martin Lanting, whose AF Corse Ferrari 458 GTE moved back to the top of the standings after recording Qualifying and Main Race class victories last time out in France. Iron Cup. However, the Monegasque remains just two points clear of fellow Ferrari driver Stephen Earle whose consistency aboard the Kessel Racing-run 458 GT3 has helped him remain in title contention despite winning only once this season. Both Qualifying and Main Races will be shown live on the Blancpain GT Sports Club website next Friday and Saturday.