Monza, 30 September 2016 - The International GT Open championship comes to Italy for the penultimate stage of the 2016 season. Two Ferraris will be competing at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, two 488 GT3s racing for two different teams. Kaspersky Motorsport. After competing at Spa-Francorchamps, the Kaspersky Motorsport team, supported by AF Corse, is back in the GT Open with the duo of Marco Cioci, just after his birthday, and Alex Moiseev. The pair are clearly targeting a podium place at the wheel of the 488 GT3, a car that has already won a pole position this season. SF Racing. In Austria the SF Racing team, which debuted at Spielberg in the GT Open championship with a 488 GT3, was in fact fastest in qualifying. As in the previous race the car will be crewed by Fu Songyang and Andrea Caldarelli. Programme. The free practices are on Friday while qualifying is on Saturday at 10:50 am CET, ahead of the start of Race-1 scheduled for 4:30 pm and that lasts 70 minutes. The second qualifying takes place on Sunday morning at 10:10 am and Race-2 (60 minutes) will start at 2:15 pm.