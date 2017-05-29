29 maggio 2017

Francorchamps, 29 May 2017 - Ferrari teams had a good weekend at Spa-Francorchamps in the second round of the International GT Open Championship. The 488 GT3s notched up three victories on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday. On Saturday, Davide Rizzo and the returning Alex Moiseev triumphed in the 488 GT3 of Kaspersky Motorsport. The Italo-Russian pair won quite easily, with their closest pursuers, Antonio Coimbra and Luis Silva in the Mercedes, a full lap behind them. The overall victory went to the Lexus of Emil Frey Racing, crewed by Albert Costa and Philipp Frommenwiler, with third place going to the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race, driven by Miguel Ramos and Mikkel Mac Jensen. In the Pro-Am class the FF Corse team car made a late comeback that brought Johnny Mowlem and Ivor Dunbar to within a whisker of the podium. Sunday. Marco Cioci and Piergiuseppe Perazzini were the leading drivers in Race-2. The two Italians of AF Corse team came close to overall victory, finishing less than 10 seconds behind the Pro class winners, Dominik and Mario Farnbacher (Farnbacher Racing Lexus), trouncing the competition in the Pro-Am class. In the Am category, Moiseev and Rizzo won a second time and as in Race-1, finished a lap ahead of Coimbra and Silva in the Mercedes. The International GT Open Championship returns to the track from 10 to 11 June at the Paul Ricard.