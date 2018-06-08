08 giugno 2018

Francorchamps, 8 June 2018 - The legendary Spa-Francorchamps track, in the Ardennes hills, is arguably the most popular track for drivers and fans alike. The Belgian temple of speed will host the third round of the International GT Open, one that promises to be particularly exciting. Not only the fight the 2018 titles is as open and intense as ever in the three classes (Pro, Pro-Am and Am), but the Spa round will have a fantastic 27-car grid, with some stellar additions, including seven Ferrari crews. Third entry. Luzich Racing enters a third car for GT stars Marco Cioci and Matt Griffin, to support the team’s efforts and Mikkel Mac’s current standings leadership. At Spa-Francorchamps, the Dane will again team up with WEC GT world champion Alessandro Pier Guidi. In the Pro class the 488 GT3 of RS Racing will also be competing with Daniele Di Amato and Andrea Montermini. Pro-Am. In the Pro-Am class there will be as usual two 488 GT3 cars. One is the Luzich Racing Ferrari of Alexander West and Michele Rugolo, the other crew will be driving car number 333: David Perel and Vadim Kogay. Rinaldi Racing. Rinaldi Racing is also coming to Belgium with a third Ferrari, to be driven by Russia’s Rinat Salikhov. In the same class Christian Hook and Steve Parrow will also be competing.