Maranello, 6 September 2018 - Ferrari and its customer teams left Silverstone, the venue of the fifth round of the International GT Open, with one win, two podiums and one driver on top of the general standings. Marco Cioci and Daniel Serra were the victorious crew behind the wheel of the 488 GT3 no. 52 of Luzich Racing. Race-1. Serra once again took pole position and then enjoyed an excellent start, pulling away from his pursuers before handing over to Cioci with a clear lead. Although he suffered some tyre pressure related problems, the Italian successfully finished the job. Championship leader Mikkel Mac, paired with Alessandro Pier Guidi, finished sixth, allowing title rivals Reuda-Saravia to make up a few points in the BMW of Teo Martin Motorsport. In the Pro-Am class, David Perel and Rinat Salikhov secured an excellent second place with the 488 GT3 no. 333 of Rinaldi Racing in a race won by Optimum Motorsport (Audi) with British drivers Bradley Ellis and Oliver Wilkinson. Race 2. The following day was trickier for the Ferraris, which suffered a time handicap following their triumph in Race-1. Thomas Onlow-Cole and Valentin Pierburg (Mercedes by SMS Automotive Performance) won the overall race and the Pro-Am class while Venturini-Mul (Lamborghini Imperiale Racing) were the best of the Pros. Mac and Pier Guidi set off from 18th place but climbed to fourth overall and third in the Pro class. They finished ahead of Rueda-Saravia's BMW to take a nine-point lead in the standings. The next round is in Monza on 22-23 September.