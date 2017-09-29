29 settembre 2017

Monza, 29 September 2017 - The penultimate round of the GT Open championship takes place at Monza this weekend, with four Ferraris and three crews still in a position to fight for the title. Spirit of Race. The 488 GT3 of Spirit Of Race needs a great result because it has 18 points to make up on its main rivals. Mikkel Mac Jansen and Miguel Ramos have every chance of doing well and repeating the win in the first race at the Paul Ricard. Pro-Am. The battle is still wide open in the Pro-Am class where Piergiuseppe Perazzini is six points behind Rob Bell and Chris Balfe (McLaren). Marco Cioci will be in Barcelona this weekend, but Perazzini will be joined by another major star of the GT world, Ireland's Matt Griffin, who this season has teamed up with Weng Sun Mok and Keita Sawa for Clearwater Racing in the World Endurance Championship and with Duncan Cameron and Aaron Scott for Spirit Of Race in the European Le Mans Series. Am. In the Am class, Alex Moiseev and Davide Rizzo, with the 488 GT3 of Kaspersky Motorsport are just one point behind Manuel Da Costa and Miguel Sardinha. In the same class the Ferrari of SF Racing will be on track with Chinese driver Fu Songyang.