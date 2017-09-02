02 settembre 2017

Silverstone, 2 September 2017 - The British round of the International GT Open will be celebrated this week at Silverstone, in the Grand Prix track in Northamptonshire. Title fight. The fight for the titles is entering its crucial phase and sees no less than five driver pairs in excellent position (within only 14 points) at the top of the standings. To further underline the situation, first position sees a tie. Thomas Biagi and Giovanni Venturini, on the Lamborghini of Imperiale Racing, have the same number of points (60) as Miguel Ramos and Mikkel Mac Jansen with the Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GT3. Two points behind, young guns Victor Bouveng and Fran Rueda are a close second, driving the BMW of Teo Martín Motorsport. Together with Albert Costa – Philipp Frommenwiler (Emil Frey Racing Lexus), who lie in fourth, they are the only ones to have won two races so far. In fifth position is the other Lexus of the Farnbacher family. Pro-Am. The Pro-Am category also sees thrilling competition, with Marco Cioci and Piergiuseppe Perazzini (AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3) having a minimal advantage (2 points) over the Balfe Motorsport McLaren of Shaun Balfe-Rob Bell. In this class will be also competing the 488 GT3 of FF Corse with Ivor Dunbar and Johnny Mowlem. Am. In the Am category, the game is even tighter, as the MS Racing Mercedes of Austrians Alexander Hrachowina-Martin Konrad has a single point gap over the sister car of Portuguese Silva Sardinha-Coimbra Da Costa (Sports&You), the reigning champions, while the Kaspersky Motorsport Ferrari of Alex Moiseev-Davide Rizzo is just two points from the top.