20 maggio 2016

Spa-Francorchamps, 20 May 2016 - The second round of the 2016 International GT Open brings teams and drivers to one of the favorite spots of all of them and fans alike: Spa-Francorchamps. The legendary track in the Belgian Ardennes, defined as “arguably the best track in the world” is, without any doubt, one of the most traditional and popular fixtures in the calendar. The crews. The GT Open reaches Spa after a very interesting season-opener at Estoril. The Ferrari delegation sees a slight change, with the AF Corse pairs composed of Russia’s Alexander Moiseev making his debut alongside Marco Cioci, another GT Open star making his return. On the other 458 Italia car of the Piacenza squad, in the Am category, Stéphane Lémeret is bound to play the role of top local hero, associated with Claudio Sdanewitsch. Last but not least, the Balfe Motorsport 458 Italia of Shaun Balfe-Phil Keen is bound to play again a prominent role, after its win in Race-1 at Estoril in the Pro-Am class. Previously. The Spa-Francorchamps circuit is very special to all drivers, teams and constructors. But Ferrari and the Ardennes track have a genuinely special relationship. It was at the 24 Hours of Spa on July 9 1932, in fact, that the Prancing Horse made its debut on Enzo Ferrari’s Alfa Romeos. The emblem inherited from Francesco Baracca brought instant good luck as the race was dominated by the Scuderia Ferrari’s 8C 2300 MMs. In fact, Antonio Brivio and Eugenio Siena were first across the line ahead of the car of their team-mates, Piero Taruffi and Guido d’Ippolito. In the intervening years, the Ferrari name and badge has taken the top step on the Belgian podium many times. The first actual Ferrari car to win at Spa was a 166 MM entered and driven by Luigi Chinetti who had Jean Lucas as his co-driver, in the 1949 24 Hours. The last Prancing Horse victory came as recently as two weekes ago in the 6 Hours race, round 2 of the World Endurance Championship courtesy of David Rigon and Sam Bird on the new 488 GTE.