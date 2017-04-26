26 aprile 2017

Maranello, 26 April – The 2017 season of Britain's GT Cup began with three races at Donington Park. Several Ferraris raced in the various classes, collecting one win and seven podiums. Prestigious success. The victory came on Sunday in the longest and most important race. Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem triumphed in the GTC class. Their 458 Challenge EVO topped an all Ferrari and FF Corse podium, with Mark Brough and Charlie Hollings in second, and Graham Lucking and Leyton Clarke third. The overall victory went to Graham Davidson with the McLaren who had also won the two Saturday races. Saturday. Ferrari notched up five other podium finishes in the two races on Saturday. In the first Grimes and Mowlem were third in the GTC class behind the Lamborghini of Jake Rattenbury and the Porsche of Chris Papageorgiou and Piers Masarati. Andrew and George Christopher secured another third spot in the GTB class driving the F430 Challenge of SEB Racing. Only the Ginetta of John Saunders and Patrick Scharfegger and the BMW of Tom and James Webb beat them. Race-2. In the second race on Saturday in the GTC class two Ferraris finished on the podium, behind Rattenbury, with Mowlem and Grimes coming second followed by Brough and Hollings. In the GTB Class the Christophers also took second behind Saunders and Scharfegger. The next round is at Brands Hatch on 20 and 21 May.