Maranello, 20 April 2017 – The 2017 season of British GT Cup kicks off this weekend. The first round takes place at Donington Park, with three races on Saturday and Sunday. The four classes will see five Ferraris representing two teams and divided into two different categories. GTC. In the GTC class four 458 Challenge EVOs will represent the FF Corse team of Anthony Cheshire. Car no. 14 will be crewed by Graham Lucking and Leyton Clarke, a driver who has experience in continental series such as the International GT Open. Car no. 15 will be driven by the evergreen pairing of Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem. Car number 16 sees Laurent De Meeus and British GT champion, Jamie Stanley at the wheel. The last car involved in the GTC class is the 458 Challenge EVO of Mark Brough and Charlie Hollings. GTB. The GTB class includes what we might call an old lioness of the tracks, the F430 Challenge of SEB Racing, in the hands of Andrew Christopher and George Christopher. Ferrari has won at Donington Park on over 30 occasions even though the first success only came in 1998 with a victory for the F333 SP of JB-Giesse team with Vincenzo Sospiri and Emmanuel Collard. The most recent was in 2016 and came in this championship with the 458 Challenge EVO of Horsepower Racing/SB Engineering crewed by Andy Schulz and Paul Bailey. Programme. Three races are scheduled for the weekend. The first will start on Saturday at 2:10 pm GMT (3:10 pm CET), while the second will start at 5:10 pm GMT (6:10 pm CET). Sunday will see the longest race, which starts at 2 pm GMT (3 pm CET).