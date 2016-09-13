13 settembre 2016

Silverstone, 13 Sept 2016 – It was a weekend to remember for FF Corse drivers Mike and Anthony Wilds at Silverstone. The 458 Challenge EVO of the former BRM driver and his son clocked up three wins in the GTC class with three pole positions and three fastest laps on the circuit that hosts the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Ferrari also secured three other podium finishes over the weekend. GTO. In the GTO class John Dhillon and Aaron Scott, with the 458 Italia GT3 of AF Corse, recorded three podiums in a round dominated by Graham Davidson. They finished behind the McLaren driver in Race-1 and Race-3, while in Race 2 they had to settle for third. A weekend to forget. The Horsepower Racing/SB Engineering team enjoyed a meagre return at Silverstone, with Paul Bailey and Andy Schulz just picking up second place in Race-1 behind the Wilds. In Race-2 the crew failed to finish and the 458 Challenge EVO no. 28 didn't even make the start of the third race of the weekend. However, the pair still top the championship standings. The British GT Cup is back on track at Snetterton on 8 and 9 October.