Shanghai, 20 October 2016 - The final round of the GT Asia Series championship did not shape up as hoped. After a positive qualifying ahead of the two races on Thursday, the at times torrential rain hampered an attempted comeback by Davide Rizzo and Anthony Liu Xu on the BBT Ferrari 488 GT3. The rain factor. Only sixth place. Rain ruined the BBT team's plans for the two races. In Race-1 the Ferrari was immediately caught up in an incident at the start that forced Davide Rizzo to resume from the last position. Later, while the 488 GT3 of the BBT team was pulling back position after position, another accident knocked the car out of race. Victory went to Alex Yoong and Alexander Au, with the Audi of Phoenix Racing Asia, while title rivals, Amici-Liberati sealed seventh place in their Lamborghini. Race-2. Rizzo and Liu would have needed a perfect performance in Race-2, meaning victory and the withdrawal of their rivals. Liu seized top spot at the start but Amici drove aggressively forcing the Ferrari off the track and into a spin. Rizzo and Liu came sixth while the race was won by Mapelli-Mul in the other Lamborghini. Ferrari victory. However, a Ferrari crew won in the GT Asia Series in 2016. Kantasak Kusiri and Bhurit Bhrimobhakdi had long since secured the GTC class title, triumphing in the 458 Challenge Evo of Singha Plan-B Motorsport.