02 gennaio 2017

Maranello, 2 January 2017 - The 2016 GT Asia Series championship season saw the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Team BBT crewed by Davide Rizzo and Anthony Liu in contention for the title right to the wire. Unfortunately things went badly in the last round in Shanghai, with the duo struggling in the rain and the title going to Edoardo Liberati and Andrea Amici with the Lamborghini of FFF Racing. Rizzo and Liu nevertheless always finished in the top positions and won two races, the second one at Buriram in June and the first in Shanghai in August. We should also mention a second and two third places for Liu who finished second in Am Cup behind Shaun Tong (Audi). Piti Bhirombhakdi and Carlo Van Dam also had a good season with the 458 Italia of Singha Motorsport, which won the first race in Fuji. GTM class. Ferrari customer teams had joy in the GTM class with a victory for Bhurit Bhirombhakdi and Kantasak Kusiri in the 458 Challenge EVO of Singha Plan-B Motorsport team, which won four races out of six, two in Korea and the two at Okayama. Another Ferrari pair took second place in the championship. Voravud Bhirombhakdi and Tin Sritrai (Singha Motorsport Team Thailand) won Race-2 at Buriram, Thailand, while Japan‘s Masayuki Ueda and Toshihito Funai finished third with the 458 Challenge EVO of Naoryu Age Age Racing.