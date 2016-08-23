23 agosto 2016

Maranello, 23 August 2016 – Successful weekend for Ferrari at the GT Asia Series Championship in Shanghai, where the 488 GT3 secured a win that propels Davide Rizzo and Anthony Liu back in contention for the championship. Race 1. The first race of the weekend was nothing but spectacular. The adverse weather contributed to shuffle the deck and the 488 GT3 of BBT team won a wonderful sprint to finish 52 thousandths of a second ahead of the Bentley of Team Absolute driven by Duncan Tappy and Vutthikom Inthraphuvasak and two tenths ahead of the Audi of Phoenix Racing Asia driven by Alex Yoong and by the former Ferrari Challenge APAC star Alex Au. The sixth place earned by the 458 Italia of the Singha Motorsport team entrusted to Carlo Van Dam and Piti Bhirombhakdi also deserves mention. Race 2. Things did not go quite as well in the second race of the weekend, as Rizzo and Liu were still the best Ferrari crew in the standing, but did not go beyond tenth place. The outcome was even worse for the car of Singha Motorsport, which finished in 13th place in the race won by the Bentley of Jonathan Venter and Keita Sawa. Championship. With just one event left in the championship schedule, Rizzo and Liu are in second place, nine points behind the Lamborghini crew of Andrea Liberati and Edoardo Amici; they are thus in a position to attempt a comeback. In GTM class, the Ferrari drivers Kantasak Kusiri and Bhurit Bhirom Bhakdi share top place in the standing and are mathematically certain to win the title. The last event of the championship is scheduled for the new Chinese circuit of Zhejiang from 21 to 23 October.