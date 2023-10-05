From padel to rowing: Ferrari GT drivers’ training camp in Rome

Preparing for the last events of the season by combining physical training with fun and team spirit, testing yourself in various outdoor sports disciplines: from beach volleyball to padel, and from rowing to cycling. This was the focus of the training camp involving the Ferrari Competizioni GT official drivers who gathered in the Italian capital. Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, stars of the FIA WEC season in the Hypercar 499P, were joined in the Eternal City by Alessio Rovera, Giancarlo Fisichella, and Robert Shwartzman, who made his GT racing debut in 2023 and continued as a reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari.

For all Prancing Horse official drivers not involved in racing on the track over these days, the gathering was a chance to follow a tailor-made programme, organised in every detail by Med-Ex staff.

This included gym training and functional assessment tests for the athletes, plus many outdoor experiences at a time of year, early autumn, when Rome offers some delightful days: cycling around Lake Bracciano, paddling on the River Tiber, yoga sessions, padel games, beach volleyball and football coaching sessions at the Circolo Canottieri Aniene.