Fourth place for Prette-Abril in Race-2 at Spa

Despite their impressive speed in qualifying, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Louis Prette and Vincent Abril finished fourth in Race-2 of the GT Open at Spa.

The AF Corse – APM Ferrari crew enjoyed the best possible start to the day, securing pole with Abril's time of 2:3.724, the fastest lap ever recorded in a GT3 car on the Belgian track.

The race set off with rain threatening, but on a dry track. However, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 driven by Angelo Negro was soon out of the reckoning. The car collided with a Mercedes at Eau Rouge, spun and crashed into the barriers. It then had to retire after returning to the pits. In contrast, Vincent Abril, who started from pole, attempted to pull away aware of the extra seconds he would have to spend in the pits due to previous results. The Monegasque driver repelled Chaves' initial attacks and drove a solo stint before pitting with twenty-five minutes to go. The additional seconds, due to two consecutive victories at Monza and in Saturday's race, relegated Louis Prette to fourth place in the Pro class and sixth overall.

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli 2020 champion tried to close the thirty-second gap, moving into fourth overall while, with just over ten minutes to go, the rain was starting to fall, and the race director declared the track wet.

The Monegasque driver couldn't take advantage of Fabrizio Crestani's fifteen-second penalty for an irregularity during refuelling. The Italian thus crossed the finishing line in second, while Prette had to content himself with fourth place. Thanks to Miguel Ramos and Henrique Chaves's victory this reduces the gap to eight lengths ahead of the last round in Barcelona.

