Fourth place for AF Corse UK in debut at Oulton Park

Duncan Cameron and Matt Griffin's Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse UK made its British GT Championship debut in the first round at Oulton Park over the weekend of 1 and 2 August. The tried and tested pair, who usually compete in the GT Open International, claimed an excellent fourth place in the GT3 Pro-Am class in Race-1 on the highly technical British track, but were forced to retire in Race-2.

Race-1. Cameron and Griffin fought from the start in Race-1 on Saturday and were among the leaders in an exciting battle. After 36 laps and 60 minutes, the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 crossed the line in fourth place in its class and ninth overall. The pair proved to be very competitive and comfortable in the new car, setting the fastest lap of the race in a time of 1:35.379.

Race-2. However, their second attempt ran into some bad luck on lap 12 while Matt Griffin was among the leaders. The Speedworks Motorsport car, competing in the GT4 class, collided with the entirely blameless Griffin as it attempted a risky manoeuvre, forcing him to retire with damage to the left rear suspension.

Next round. The second round of the British GT Championship is scheduled for 15 and 16 August at the historic Donington Park circuit.