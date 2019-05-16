Four Ferraris to start at Misano

The Endurance series of the 2019 Italian GT Championship resumes after its debut at Monza where Ferraris played a leading role even though they took fewer points than they deserved. The excellent second place secured by the 488 GT3 of Easy Race with the trio of Mancinelli, Veglia and Cioci and, more generally, the competitiveness of the Prancing Horse cars, leave room for optimism for a race at the Misano World Circuit, a track that suits the car’s technical characteristics.

Line-up confirmed. Four Ferrari crews will take to the track for the first free practice session on Friday. As well as the Easy Race drivers, the Prancing Horse will be represented by the RS Racing pair, Daniele Di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni, the AF Corse trio with Mann, Cressoni and Nielsen and the Scuderia Baldini crew of Jacques Villeneuve, Giancarlo Fisichella and Stefano Gai. Di Amato and Vezzoni, among the fastest at Monza but finishing way off the podium due to a puncture, also proved very competitive in the Sprint race at Vallelunga. The 488 GT3 of AF Corse, forced to retire at the very beginning of the race in Lombardy, is looking for payback and will have two drivers - Cressoni and Nielsen - in excellent shape as they showed with their performance in the Monza round of the European Le Mans Series. Finally, there are also high expectations for Scuderia Baldini's car, which came closest to victory at Monza but was forced to retire due to an electrical problem when Fisichella was out in front. The four Ferraris will battle it out with eight other cars in the GT3 class.

Programme. The second weekend of the Endurance series season kicks off on Friday with the two free practice sessions (11 am and 5.15 pm) and continues on Saturday with the three official practice sessions (1.45 pm, 2.10 pm and 2.35 pm). The three-hour race will set off on Sunday at 3.40 pm.