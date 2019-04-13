Four Ferraris to defend title in Le Mans Cup

After dominating the 2018 season winning six out of six races and taking all the top four positions in the drivers' and teams' standings, the Ferraris competing in the Le Mans Cup will start as everybody’s favourites.

Star performers. The reigning champions and real stars of last year with five victories in seven races will again line up in the colours of Kessel Racing. Sergio Pianezzola and Giacomo Piccini will seek to defend their 2018 titles from their many formidable rivals, including the other Ferrari 488 GT3 crews. The Italian duo's British teammates John Hartshorne and Oliver Hancock are two very fast and determined opponents.

After their triumph in the GT Open 2018, Luzich Racing and the Dane Mikkel Mac will try to win the Michelin Cup with the help of Frenchman Fabien Lavergne, while Spirit of Race has again entrusted its car to the winners of Race-2 at Le Mans, the Swiss Christoph Ulrich and the Italian Maurizio Mediani.

Programme. Le Castellet hosts the first of the six rounds of the championship reserved for GT3 and LMP3 cars, the winner of which receives an invitation to take part in next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. After Friday's free practice sessions, qualifying will be held at 11:35 am on Saturday, followed by Race-1, which starts at 4 pm and finishes at 6 pm.