Four Ferraris at Le Castellet for Le Mans Cup

Le Castellet will host the second round of the Le Mans Cup almost two months after the opening race in Barcelona, which ended with two Ferraris on the podium. The competition, which will reach its climax on 21 August with the Road to Le Mans, will feature four 488 GT3 Evo 2020s, lined up by AF Corse and Iron Lynx.

Iron Lynx. This week, the Italian team announced the arrival of Logan Sargeant to join Rino Mastronardi in the Ferrari no. 8. The US driver, who came third in the last FIA Formula 3 championship, will make his debut in a GT car after a test at Barcelona. Car no. 9 will be crewed by the French Doriane Pin and the Belgian Sarah Bovy, fresh from an excellent sixth place in the 1000 Km of Paul Ricard with Katherine Legge. The two women will try to use the experience gained last weekend to mount an assault on the podium.



AF Corse. AF Corse will field two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s, car no. 51 with Ken Abe and Matteo Cressoni, and Franck Dezoteux and Stéphane Tribaudini in no. 61, which, however, is not entered in the championship. Abe and Cressoni aim to repeat the excellent results recorded in Catalonia, where they finished third.



Programme. Friday's track action includes free practice, while on Saturday, after qualifying from 12:10 pm to 12:25 pm local time, a two-hour race will set off at 4:30 pm.

