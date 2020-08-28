Four Ferrari crews at Imola to tackle the CIGT Endurance

After the debut last July on the Mugello track, the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola will host the second round of the Italian GT Endurance Championship which will see four Ferrari crews line up in GT3 class. The Daniele Di Amato-Alessandro Vezzoni pairing from the RS Racing team, after making their debut in the Sprint series, will now make an appearance in Endurance, lining up alongside the three other Prancing Horse crews who had already taken part in the Tuscany event. The two Ferrari crews courtesy of AF Corse will attempt to replicate the fine showings produced in Mugello, where in Pro class, the Alessio Rovera-Giorgio Roda-Antonio Fuoco trio clinched a brilliant fourth-place final finish, while the Simon Mann-Matteo Cressoni partnership finished in runner-up spot in the Pro Am category after being lumbered with a post-race sanction. Completing the starting line-up for Maranello machinery in Imola will be the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 belonging to team Easy Race, which will feature the trio made up of Sean Hudspeth-Mattia Michelotto-Matteo Greco, who were able to make it onto the lowest step of the Pro Am class podium in the first race.

Schedule. The weekend’s racing gets underway on Friday with two free practice sessions (12.10 and 17.30), while the third session is scheduled for Saturday at 12.00. In the afternoon, the official testing will take place from 18.30 to 19.35 (15 minutes apiece) which will determine the positions on the starting grid based on the sum of the best times from the three drivers. The three-hour race commences on Sunday afternoon at 15.50 and will be broadcast live on TV via Raisport (channel 58 DT).