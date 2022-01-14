Four aces for Risi Competizione at Daytona

The sixtieth edition of the 24 Hours of Daytona, the great classic that opens the IMSA season, will see Risi Competizione make its twenty-second appearance. The team will be there with a top-class crew. The FIA WEC world champions, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, flanked by Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon, will tackle the banking of the Daytona International Speedway, in Florida, in the colours of Giuseppe Risi's team. The quartet will compete in the GTD Pro class, which from this year replaces the previous GTLM. They will be at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020.

“We will be competing in this year’s Rolex 24 with the new Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 GTD Pro entry,” said Giuseppe Risi, Team Principal and owner of both Ferrari of Houston and Ferrari of Woodlands dealerships. “The 24 Hours of Daytona is always on my mind as a race for the team to compete for a victory. This year we have a new Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 car and a strong line-up again of Ferrari Competizioni GT factory drivers with Calado, Pier Guidi, Rigon and Serra. They all are talented drivers, know the car well and compete regularly at the highest level of racing on a global scale. James and Ale won both the FIA WEC championship and Le Mans last year, so they are at the top of the sport. Davide and Daniel continue to add success to the Ferrari name as well. With the solid driver line-up and always prepared race team, we’re ready to contend for victory at Daytona later this month.”

The 24 Hours of Daytona will be held on 29 and 30 January, preceded by the Roar Before the 24, from 21 to 23 January.