Five Ferraris on track in the Gulf 12 Hours

14 dicembre 2017

Abu Dhabi, 14 December 2017 – The GT calendar year closes this weekend with the Gulf 12 Hours in Abu Dhabi, which a few weeks ago hosted the final round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Official drivers. Two official Ferrari drivers will be on track at Yas Marina, with Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina teaming up with Poland’s Michal Broniszewski in the 488 GT3 of Kessel Racing. Rigon and Molina were also teammates earlier this season at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in the Blancpain Endurance Cup. The Italian driver and Broniszewski are defending champions. The trio of Rinat Salikhov, Norbert Siedler and Marco Seefried will be back together behind the wheel of the 488 GT3 of Rinaldi Racing, the other car entered in the Pro class. Pro-Am class. Two 488 GT3s are also involved in the Pro-Am class, both in the colours of Kessel Racing. Piti Bhirombhakdi, Giorgio Roda, Han Chen Chen and Nicholas Foster will crew the car of TP12 HubAuto car, while Claudio Schiavoni, Andrea Piccini and Sergio Pianezzola will share car no. 77. Gentlemen’s class. One Ferrari is on track in the Gentlemen’s class. The 458 Italia GT3 of Dragon Racing will be driven by David Perel, John Hartshorne, Ollie Hancock and Greg Caton. A total of 26 cars will take part, with qualifying on Friday. On Saturday the race will run from 9 am to 3 pm and from 5:45 pm to 11:45 pm.