Five Ferraris line up for Britcar

On the UK motorsport scene, the Britcar series is a favourite among local drivers. The 2021 season, which kicks off this weekend at Silverstone, boasts a record number of entries, including five Ferraris in classes 2 and 3.

Class 2. The three 488 Challenge Evos in this category harbour serious title ambitions after Paul Bailey and Ross Wylie of SB Race Engineering just missed out last year. Indeed, Ross Wylie, this year joined by Ferrari Challenge UK champion Lucky Khera, will be among the favourites in the Simon Green Mspt car. Wayne Marrs and Charlie Hollings, also active in the British iteration of the Prancing Horse one-make series, will take to the track in the colours of RNR Performance Cars. In the 488 Challenge Evo of JW Bird Motorsport, Michael Jones completes the trio of Maranello cars.



Class 3. The 458 Challenge cars will seek to prove their competitiveness in one of the most crowded categories in the series. Bonamy Grimes and Johnny Mowlem, who raced in the FIA WEC last year, will fly the colours of Red River Sport by FF Corse, while Chris Goddard will represent RNR Performance Cars.



Programme. Two one-hour races are scheduled for Saturday, starting at 1:30 pm and 4:45 pm local time.

