Five Ferraris at Imola for CIGT Sprint

This weekend the Enzo and Dino Ferrari circuit at Imola will host the second round of the Sprint Series of the Italian GT Championship, which will see a record number of entries with 27 crews set to do battle.

Pro. In their home race, the Ferraris are on the hunt for their first overall win, a target that the 488 GT3 of Easy Race, crewed by Lorenzo Veglia and Lorenzo Casè, hopes to achieve after two outings that left a slightly bitter taste given their excellent performances. The Italian pair are fifth in the Pro standings, 17 points off the top.

Pro-Am. In the Pro-Am class, after their first and second places in the opening round at Vallelunga, championship leaders Antonio Fuoco and Sam Hudspeth at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of AF Corse, will have to ward off attacks from the Ferrari of RS Racing, with Daniele Di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni in second place three points behind. The AF Corse car, driven by Simon Mann and Matteo Cressoni, is looking for crucial points to move up the standings.

GT Light. Alberto Lippi and Giorgio Sernagiotto are the crew to beat in the GT Light class for one-make cars and past generations of GT3s. They lead the overall standings after two wins at Vallelunga at the wheel of the Ferrari 458 Italia.

Programme. The second weekend of the Sprint series kicks off on Friday 21 June with two 50-minute free practice sessions, starting at 10:10 am and 2:10 pm, followed on Saturday by two official practice sessions at 9 am and 9:35 am. Race-1, lasting 50 minutes + 1 lap, sets off in the afternoon at 1:05 pm, while Race-2, lasting 50 minutes + 1 lap, starts on Sunday at 11:40 am.