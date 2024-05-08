Five Ferrari 296 LMGT3s at 24 Hours of Le Mans

The Ferrari 296 LMGT3, the Maranello manufacturer’s new racing car, will make its 24 Hours of Le Mans debut on Saturday, 15 June. This car has already appeared in the FIA World Endurance Championship and has competed in various other series since last year.

The entry list features two Vista AF Corse cars currently competing in the World Endurance Championship. Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Ferrari’s official driver, Davide Rigon, will crew car number 54, while François Heriau, Simon Mann, and another of Ferrari’s official drivers, Alessio Rovera, take the wheel of car number 55.

Three other Ferrari 296 LMGT3s will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans alongside the two Piacenza-based Vista AF Corse team entries. Giacomo Petrobelli, Larry ten Voorde and Salih Yoluc will be in the number 66 of JMW Motorsport, Michael Wainwright, Ferrari official driver Daniel Serra and Riccardo Pera in the number 86 of GT Racing, and Johnny Laursen, Conrad Laursen and Jordan Taylor in the number 155 of Spirit of Race.

There could even be six Maranello cars, as Kessel Racing’s number 74, driven by John Hartshorne, Ben Tuck, and a third driver yet to be confirmed, is listed among the reserves.

In the top class, the Hypercar, Ferrari will field two official 499Ps: the number 51 car driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi, and James Calado, and the number 50 with Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, and Nicklas Nielsen. They will be joined by the number 83 car from the independent AF Corse team, featuring Robert Kubica alongside Ferrari official drivers Robert Shwartzman and Yifei Ye.