Five events for the Ferrari Club Competizioni GT 2023

The 2023 Ferrari Club Competizioni GT season will include five events on three continents, at some of the world’s best-loved circuits, offering customers in the Maranello-based brand’s exclusive programme the chance to test the dynamic qualities of the cars that have been the stars of GT racing for the past three decades, as well as some special models developed for non-competitive activities on the track.

The first date for the 2023 season will be in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on 3–5 February, followed by the American event at the COTA, Circuit of The Americas, on 21–23 April. The Autodromo di Monza will therefore mark the divide in the next year, hosting the prestigious Ferrari programme on 27–28 May. In summer it will fall to the dates on two iconic tracks: Fuji, in Japan, from 30 June to 2 July; Estoril, in Portugal, from 14 to 16 July. The final event will coincide with the Ferrari Finali Mondiali: the motorsports venue that will host it and the dates for this will be disclosed in the coming weeks.





• Abu Dhabi, 3–5 February

• COTA, 21–23 April

• Monza, 27–28 May

• Fuji, 30 June–2 July

• Estoril, 14–16 July



