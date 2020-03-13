First stop for Club Competizioni GT

Road Atlanta 13 marzo 2020

The first event of the 2020 Club Competizioni GT season took place at the Road Atlanta circuit as part of the Ferrari Racing Days, the company’s exclusive programme dedicated to the most important GT racing cars of the last thirty years. The US leg is the first of six events due to be held this year on some of the most famous circuits in motorsport. Ferrari has notched up some historic wins at Road Atlanta, home of Petit Le Mans. Indeed, last year James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Daniel Serra triumphed at the wheel of the 488 GTE of Risi Competizione in the final race of the IMSA series. The two-day race on the 2.54-mile track at Braselton in Georgia included, among others, the F430 GT which took to the track in the iconic colours of Krohn Racing, and a 458 Italia GT3. The next Club Competizioni GT event is scheduled for Monza on 26 and 27 April.