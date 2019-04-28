First podium for Tempesta Racing in International GT Open

After a brilliant comeback, Christopher Froggatt and Eddie Cheever III finished third in the Pro-Am class in Race-2 of the opening round of the International GT Open. They were closely followed by the twin car of Spirit of Race. The 30-minute morning qualifying session had seen an excellent performance from Matt Griffin, who was sixth fastest, while Christopher Froggatt was fifteenth.

Chaotic start. The Safety Car came out on track after a start marked by some non-regulation manoeuvres and numerous contacts in the middle of the group, fortunately not involving the two Ferraris. When the race resumed, Griffin did well to gain a position, while Froggatt defended himself easily enough from his pursuers’ attacks. Out in front, Griffin spent the race all out on the attack, frequently threatening the drivers fighting for the overall standings. Thirty-five minutes before the chequered flag, the pit lane opened for the driver change. Froggatt who had slipped into seventeenth position, handed the 488 GT3 of Tempesta Racing to Eddie Cheever III, who had been very effective in Race-1. Griffin was in second after some of his rivals stopped early, when he handed over to Cameron with 26 minutes to go. When the situation returned to normal, Cameron was in sixth, while Cheever was fourteenth.

Tussles and comeback. The leading drivers frequently passed each other with lots of positions gained or lost in the space of just a few turns. Cameron was no exception and, after moving into fourth, finished sixth after avoiding contact with an opponent making a very aggressive overtaking manoeuvre. From the centre of the group, Cheever continued a formidable comeback that brought him into the slipstream of Cameron's Ferrari for the last few minutes, giving him third place in the Pro-Am class and eighth overall. The Tempesta Racing car crossed the line only seven tenths ahead of the Spirit of Race entry, with a tenacious Cameron fending off his pursuers.

Rankings and future rounds. After the first two races at the Paul Ricard, Ferrari drivers Froggatt and Cheever III hold fifth position in their class and eleventh overall, while Griffin and Cameron are seventh and twelfth overall. The next round of the International GT Open takes place on 25 and 26 May at Hockenheim in Germany.