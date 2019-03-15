First Free Practice Complete, 5th for Scuderia Corsa

With the first practice session held this morning at Sebring, the second round of the 2019 season has officially begun for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Super Sebring. For the first time ever, the legendary 12 Hours of Sebring will be raced alongside the World Endurance Championship. The WEC series will run a 1,000 mile race on Friday evening, while the traditional 12 Hours of Sebring will run in its usual time slot, starting on Saturday morning.

Fifth place. The first timed tests took place under a beautiful sun with warm temperatures and without excessive humidity, while a medium-intensity wind continues to blow. Under these conditions the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3, headed by Cooper MacNeil, Toni Vilander and Jeff Westphal closed the session in fifth place. The trio covered twenty-three laps with a best time of 2:01.593, placing them towards the front of a crowded GT-Daytona field. The fastest at the end of the session were Farnbacher / Hindman / Marks in an Acura.