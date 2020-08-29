First and third place for Ferrari at the Six Hours of Nürburgring

Living up to the hype, the ROWE 6 Stunden ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen gifted spectators with a thrill-packed show as Racing One celebrated a spectacular win in the SP9 AM class, with Octane 126 scooping third place in the Pro category.

The 168 entrants signed up for the fifth round of the Nürburgring Langstrecken Series season battled it out throughout the full six hours of racing in front of the watchful eyes of the spectators. The public, albeit in limited numbers and not allowed into the paddock area, were able to once again witness live racing, aided by extraordinary images filmed from the helicopter, in attendance for the first time at the circuit.

AM. The Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Racing One staged a veritable monologue thanks to the crew of Christian Kohlhaas-Nikolaj Rogivue-Mike Jager, already protagonists in qualifying, who went on to secure the best time in their class. Starting from pole position, the Racing One drivers held the first position authoritatively throughout the six hours of racing, with Rogivue, first to start, swapping with Kohlhaas who both carried out three and two stints respectively, in addition to those of Jager. It was a convincing, steady race for all three of the drivers, which allowed the crew to hold the leading position that was subsequently never put into doubt.

This is a further win for the German team after the two victories already clinched this season and the second place in the event held earlier this month.

PRO. Hopes of victory, however, faded over the final laps for the Octane 126 scuderia, who nevertheless displayed the same great potential shown in the most recent race, which still remains the subject of an appeal.

Starting from thirteenth position on the grid, Bjorn Grossman-Luca Ludwig performed a very consistent first part, climbing several positions thanks to a positive strategy which involved pitting earlier than opponents. Some two and a half hours into the race, the Octane 126 pairing were able to take the lead, subsequently swapping the leading position with the two Audi R8 LMS GT3s of the Audi Sport Team.

Anticipating their rivals once again, the Swiss team made the final pit stop 1 hour 45 minutes from the end, keeping Luca Ludwig at the wheel to complete a consecutive double stint and regain the head of the field. The masterstroke materialized minutes from the end when the Audi pairing managed to overtake and pip the #26 Ferrari, who had to settle for third place at race finish.