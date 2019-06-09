Fifth place for Tempesta in Pro-Am

Fifth place in Race-2 for Tempesta Racing's 488 GT3 as the weekend of the International GT Open ends in Belgium.

Contact. After a difficoult qualifying session, Froggatt started out from fifteenth place on the grid and managed the initial stages of the race well, with downpours once again threatening. Some ten minutes after the opening green light, the English driver attempted to attack Michael Meadows at the final chicane but collided with his rival who left little room to avoid contact - a move later deemed to be a normal competition accident by the race clerks. From that point, Froggatt continued his race until the driver change some 34 minutes from the end.

Driver change. A subsequent neutralization phase behind the Safety Car due to a spin-off at Les Combes, allowed Eddie Cheever III, who had taken over from Froggatt, to attack and re-enter the top ten. However the Tempesta Racing driver was forced to try and fend off the attacks from his pursuers and increase the race pace further. In the final moments, after some contact between the protagonists of a tight group, Cheever finished in twelfth place, fifth in the Pro-Am class.

Next date. The protagonists of the International GT Open will be back on track in a month’s time, from 13th to 14th July at the Austrian Spielberg circuit.