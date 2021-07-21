FF Corse debuts in British GT Championship

The Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo 2019 of FF Corse will make its bow in the British GT championship, whose fourth round takes place this weekend in Belgium.

The British GT Championship is back at Spa-Francorchamps after missing out last year, for the first time since 2013, due to the Covid pandemic. The race will run, despite the recent catastrophic flooding that hit the country. At the starting line, the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo 2019 of FF Corse will make its first appearance in 2021, with Omar Jackson and Charlie Hollings at the wheel. The crew is competing in the GTC Pro/Am class and aims to be up among the leaders in the overall standings.

Programme. A one-hour free practice session kicks off at 4.05pm on Friday (all times quoted are local). On Saturday, there will be another free practice session from 1pm to 2pm, while qualifying will start at 4.50pm. The two-hour race sets off at 12.35pm on Sunday and will be broadcast live on SRO's GT World Youtube channel.